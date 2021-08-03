Brick-assault in Visalia leads to ‘violent struggle’ with police, K-9 officer, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who had hit a person with a brick lead to a “violent struggle” with police Tuesday according to investigators.

Visalia police were called to the area of Houston Avenue and Irma Street following reports of a suspect who had hit a person with a brick – and threatened another. When officers arrived, they say they found Javier Holguin, 34.

Investigators say Holguin refused commands and threw a brick at an officer, missing the officer and striking and damaging a patrol vehicle.

Photo provided by the Visalia Police Department

Officers used “less-lethal munitions” and a stun gun, but both were ineffective according to police.

Investigators say a K-9 officer was deployed and after a struggle, Holguin was taken into custody.

Holguin was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries. He will be booked into a Tulare County jail on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

The K-9 officer received a minor injury and received treatment.