Brent Cox’s wife, girlfriend also facing child sex abuse charges in court filing

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The wife and the girlfriend of 41-year-old Brent Cox are themselves facing charges relating to the alleged months-long child sex-abuse of a child.

The criminal complaint, filed in Fresno County Superior Court on Monday, details Jillian Beth Cox and the mother of the 12-year-old victim are facing charges of lewd act upon a child, child abuse, and dissuading a witness from testifying.

The two women are described as both being in a relationship with 41-year-old Brent Cox, who is also facing multiple charges relating to the alleged months-long sexual abuse of a minor.