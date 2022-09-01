TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two boys and two adults were detained after shots were fired near a home in Porterville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies say they were called to a home in the 400 Block of S. Randy St. in Porterville on the report of shots heard in the area.

When they arrived at the residence, deputies detained a juvenile, who was in possession of a loaded gun and a large capacity rifle magazine on him. Authorities say the teen admitted that he and his friends fired the gun near the home.

Deputies say three more teens were tracked down and one of them also had a loaded gun.

Deputies add that two adults living in the house, identified as Jimmy and Xochitl Luna, were detained after detectives searched the home and found several guns, including a short-barreled rifle, a stolen handgun, large capacity magazines, and a large amount of ammunition.

Firearms and ammunition seized by TCSO deputies

Jimmy Luna

Xochitl Luna

Additionally, detectives say they determined Jimmy Luna is a convicted felon in possession of these items.

Both adults were arrested for possessions of firearms and ammunition and child endangerment, as the guns were not secured safely inside the home, deputies added.

Authorities say two of the teens were booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of Reckless Discharge of a firearm and carrying a loaded concealed gun.