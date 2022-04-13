EXETER, CALIF, (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old was arrested after making an anonymous threat on social media, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Officers say they were contacted Monday regarding a threat made on Yik Yak. The threat indicated a firearm would be brought to Exeter High School after Spring Break.

Detectives say they used search warrants to identify their suspect, a 16-year-old student. On Wednesday, officers say they arrested the boy, who has not been officially identified. The suspect was later booked into juvenile hall.

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact Detective Trent Cullum at 559-592-3103.