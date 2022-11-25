DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department.

Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother who said that her son was in there in the room and not allowing her to leave. He then threatened to shoot them both if the police showed up.

Officers say the 15-year-old left the apartment when law enforcement arrived and got into the passenger seat of a vehicle. The vehicle then stopped a short distance away and the 15-year-old was detained without incident and the firearm was located. The other person inside the vehicle was turned over to his father at the scene.

The 15-year-old, who was not officially identified, was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Dinuba Police Department.