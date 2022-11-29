REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway in Reedley after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the city on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Reedley Police Department.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. Cypress Avenue at around 12:35 p.m. for a report of a male juvenile who had possibly been shot in that location. They arrived at an apartment complex in the area and found the 13-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the lower stomach.

The child was taken to a hospital in Fresno for treatment.

Investigators with the Reedley Police Department have since blocked off the area around the shooting location and continue to search for evidence and process the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department. The identities of the victim or any potential suspects have not been officially released.