MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A juvenile boy was shot Monday night in Winton, according to the Merced County Sherriff’s Office.

Officials say around 11:00 p.m. deputies respond to a shooting call at Rex Avenue and Crawford Street.

Investigators say when they arrived they found the boy shot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No other details have been released at this time as deputies continue to investigate.