FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A boy was shot and killed early Thursday morning in northeast Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

Police said the boy, who they described as a juvenile, was shot near Barstow and Angus avenues around 1:00 a.m.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital where he died.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.