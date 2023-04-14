A firearm on the backpack of a young man at school, a loaded gun in a school.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A boy has been arrested after being found in possession of a firearm at Lemoore High School, officials with the Lemoore Police Department announced Friday.

According to police, on Friday at around 8:41 a.m. the police department was contacted by Lemoore High School reporting a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm.

After responding to the school and reviewing the surveillance video, a possible suspect was identified. The school was placed on lockdown while officers searched for the suspect, authorities say.

Officers say they located the suspect in class and took him into custody and a .22 caliber pistol was located. The boy was arrested and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center.

The identity of the boy was not officially released.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Lemoore Police Department at (559) 924-9574.