VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested late Sunday after he was shot in the leg during what police say was an attempted armed robbery in Visalia.

According to the Visalia Police Department, officers were called to the area of Riggin Avenue and Dinuba Boulevard for a shooting that had taken place there. They arrived to find a 15-year-old boy shot in the leg.

Investigators say the boy used a gun to demand money from a man. A struggle over the gun then took place and, during the struggle, a gunshot was fired almost striking the victim. The 15-year-old boy continued to fight for the gun, but the victim ended up shooting the suspect in the leg.

The boy was arrested and transported to the hospital. When released, police say he will be booked for attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Miguel Leon at (559) 713-4722.