VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for making threats toward a Visalia middle school, officials with the Visalia Police Department announced Monday.

Authorities say on Sunday evening, detectives received information regarding a social media threat indicating a shooting would take place at La Joya Middle School on Monday.

According to the Visalia Police Department, Youth Services Officers took over the investigation on Monday morning and began conducting interviews. The suspect was identified as a 14-year-old student at La Joya Middle School.

Officials say the boy admitted the threat was a hoax, was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of criminal threats and making a false report of an emergency.

All threats will be taken seriously and those posting such threats will face serious consequences. We encourage all students and parents to talk about social media and the outcome of posting inappropriate material. Visalia Unified School District

Authorities say there will be an increased law enforcement presence throughout all Visalia Unified School District campuses this week.