VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested for stealing a Hyundai in Visalia early morning Monday, officers with the Visalia Police Department said.

According to the police, at around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, a police officer was patrolling the downtown area when he saw a Hyundai driving southbound on Santa Fe Street, turning the wrong way onto Main Street. Officials say the car sped up as the officer attempted to pull him over.

Officers say the driver stopped at Church and Main Street and took off running, leaving the car behind. Police officers say they caught up and arrested the boy also finding out he was driving an unreported stolen vehicle.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle as well as being in possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.

Visalia Police officials say this is the fourth time the teen has been arrested for stealing a vehicle.

The stolen Hyundai was returned to the registered owner, according to the police.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8117.