MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for telling people he had planned a school shooting, officials with the Merced Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to the police, the juvenile resident of Merced was located and arrested around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

An official report says the incident was originally reported to the UC Merced Police Department in which witnesses reported they talked to the teen who said he was going to do a ‘Columbine Style’ shooting.

The Merced Police Department took over the investigation and detectives served a warrant at the boy’s home, but then learned he was at another location where he was finally taken into custody without incident.

The 16-year-old has been booked into the Garret Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex on suspicion of several charges including criminal threats.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christian Lupian at (209)388-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.