VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested after police say he shot at a moving vehicle in Visalia Tuesday evening – and then at a police patrol vehicle that was responding to the initial shooting.

According to the Visalia Police Department, officers responded to the area of Demaree Street and Walnut Avenue at around 11:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting at a moving vehicle after a vehicle in the area had its driver’s side window shot out while it was moving. The responding patrol vehicle also had a window shot out.

Officers say they traced the shots to a home on the 1800 block of S. Demaree Street. That’s where the unidentified teenage suspect was found with two pellet guns. He was taken into police custody and transported to the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

According to police, the boy was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a pellet gun and vandalism. No injuries were reported.