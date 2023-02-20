PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a field in Pixley, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to the area of Highway 43, north of Avenue 152, in Pixley for a body found in a field. They arrived to find a man dead.

Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office have since taken over the investigation. The identity of the man found, or the circumstances leading to his death, have not been officially released.

Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.