Body inside abandoned vehicle found in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A body inside an abandoned vehicle was found Thursday morning near central Fresno railroad tracks, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Diana Street and White Avenue following a report of a parked vehicle with a possible gunshot victim inside, said Capt. Mindy Casto. On arrival, the body appeared to have been a man who had been shot.

Investigators are determining how long the vehicle and the body had been in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

