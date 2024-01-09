REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fourth body was located Tuesday morning at the home next door to where three bodies were originally found on Saturday, according to the Reedley Police Department.

The body was discovered after Reedley Police served a search warrant along with the Clovis Police SWAT team at the home around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza said the body is that of a white male adult possibly in his 40s. Garza could not confirm if it was the body of the missing at-risk adult 43-year-old Mathew Bonds. He says the search for Matthew continues at this moment.

Two other search warrants were served Tuesday morning as well, in connection with the triple homicide investigation: one in Selma and one in Parlier. Chief Joe Garza says the search warrant in Selma located evidence and vehicles linked to the ongoing investigation; the search warrant in Parlier also located new evidence and found a vehicle connected with the investigation.

Three people who were found inside the home in Reedley were also detained.

The investigation follows the discovery on Saturday on the 1100 block of South Church Avenue in Reedley. Two of the victims were identified by police were 81-year-old Billy Bonds and 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds. Both were living at the home at the time of the incident. The third victim found at the home has not yet been officially identified. A cause of death for the three victims has not been released.

The third victim found at the home has not yet been officially identified. A cause of death for the three victims has not been released.

Officers initially found two of the bodies in the backyard after a family member called, claiming they saw signs of a burglary. The third body was found a short time later.

Chief Joe Garza has asked residents of Reedley to stay vigilant.