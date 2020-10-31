Body found in front of Fresno home identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the body that was found in front of a southwest Fresno home Friday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to a 911 call in the area of Waterman Avenue and Kern Street at around 12:30 p.m. for a body that was found in front of a home Thursday.

Lt. Larry Bowlan with the Fresno Police Department says when officers arrived they found the body deceased at the scene with injuries.

During the investigating authorities say they looked into ShotSpotter’s alerts but say there was none Thursday morning. Officials say there was a ShotSpotter alert Wednesday night at around 9:00 p.m in the area of Tulare Street and Potter Avenue. It has not been confirmed if the ShotSpotter call was related to the dead body.

The victim was identified as Reginald Fowler, 30, of Fresno.

The investigation is on going.

