Body found in Easton orchard identified as Fresno woman

EASTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The body of a homicide victim found recently in an Easton orchard has been identified as a Fresno woman, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as Tina Woods, 39, of Fresno, said spokesman Tony Botti. Her body was found on Aug. 11 by a farmer in an orchard just west of Easton.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate Woods’ vehicle, which has not been seen since the discovery of her body.

The vehicle is a 2002 white Chevrolet Suburban with a California license plate number 7RAE608, Botti said. It has a sunroof, tinted windows and a roof rack. It also has a large dent on the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

No arrests have been made and a motive has not been determined.

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.