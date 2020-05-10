Body discovered inside burned central Fresno storage container

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found early Sunday morning inside a central Fresno storage container that caught fire.

The blaze at the storage container was reported around 1 a.m. in the area of Parkway Drive and White Avenue, according to the Fresno Fire Department. The body was discovered after the fire was put out.

An arson investigator was on scene along with Fresno Police officers conducting an investigation.

Storage container fire near Pakrway/White under control. Unfortunately, there is one confirmed fatality. Arson Investigator on scene with Fresno PD conducting investigation. No further details at this time.#fresnofire — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 10, 2020

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

