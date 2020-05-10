Body discovered inside burned central Fresno storage container

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found early Sunday morning inside a central Fresno storage container that caught fire.

The blaze at the storage container was reported around 1 a.m. in the area of Parkway Drive and White Avenue, according to the Fresno Fire Department. The body was discovered after the fire was put out.

An arson investigator was on scene along with Fresno Police officers conducting an investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know