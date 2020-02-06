Body discovered near Tulare County ponding basin

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found near a Tulare County ponding basin Thursday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the area of Avenue 120 east of Highway 43 around 10:30 a.m. near Corcoran for a report of a body found near a ponding basin, spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said.

Officials said it is unknown whether if the person’s death is a murder, but it is being treated as a suspicious death for now.

Detectives are still on the scene processing evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office 559-733-6218.

