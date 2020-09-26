Black-owned Old Town Clovis business vandalized & burglarized

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Black-owned business in Old Town Clovis was vandalized and burglarized overnight Saturday, according to Clovis Police.

Someone forced their way into Just My Essentials through the back of the store sometime overnight, destroying property inside and also stealing some items, said Lt. Jim Munro. Graffiti that was “racial in nature” was also found sprayed inside the store.

Detectives have been assigned to the case and expect to spend Saturday investigating the incident. They are also working to review surveillance video in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

