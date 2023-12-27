Big Bad Wolf, Little Pig statues stolen from Fresno's Playland

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of statues from a popular attraction inside Fresno’s Roeding Park have been stolen, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the statues of a wolf and a pig were taken from Fresno’s Playland on Dec. 19; Fresno Police put out an alert that they were taken over a week later on Wednesday, Dec. 27, asking for help locating the stolen figures.

According to police, an unknown suspect broke into the park on Dec. 19 and took two of the four statues depicting the story of “The Three Little Pigs.” The four statues are of three pigs and one wolf. Officers say the wolf and one of the pigs have been taken.

Anyone with information about the stolen statues is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department’s Detective Nolen with the Southwest Investigations Unit at (559) 621-6129

or emailing Rebekah.Nolen@fresno.gov.

Investigators say the statues can be identified by the unique Disney logos at the base.