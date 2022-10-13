PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New information released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday revealed what deputies say led to a 70-year-old man from Parlier being arrested on suspicion of a homicide earlier this month.

Deputies say 70-year-old Edmundo Martinez of Parlier was booked into jail following the death of 45-year-old Jose Palafox Jr. of Parlier on Oct. 1. Palafox Jr. was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Parlier Plaza Apartments, on 640 S. Zediker Avenue in Parlier. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators established that Martinez’s bike was stolen on Sept. 30. The bicycle was described as Martinez’s only form of transportation and was valued at around $700. Martinez believed Palafox Jr. was responsible for stealing the bicycle and confronted him while he was walking on the street on Sept. 30, but Palafox Jr. denied having the bicycle. On Oct. 1, deputies say Martinez shot Palafox Jr. multiple times. The bicycle was never recovered.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez claimed to have shot Palafox Jr. and was subsequently detained by officers with the Parlier Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Richard Antunez at (559) 600-8221.