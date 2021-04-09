Bay Area police searching for sexual assault suspect with ties to Fresno

UNION CITY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police in the Bay Area are looking for a sexual assault suspect who has ties to the Fresno area.

Union City Police detectives are looking for 46-year-old, Manuel Ricardo Ramirez Siguenza. He is wanted for raping a child under the age of 14.

Police say Siguenza has associates and family members in Fresno, Sacramento, San Jose, and the Southern California areas.

Police described Siguenza as Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you have any information contact Detective Moreno at 510-675-5354.