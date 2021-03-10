Bay Area man accused of luring woman to Fresno, forced her to commit acts of prostitution, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Bay Area man has been arrested after being accused of luring a Texas woman to Fresno and forced her to commit acts of prostitution, according to Fresno Police.

On Feb. 1, officers responded to the area of Belmont Avenue and Broadway to check on a 28-year-old woman. An initial investigation found that she was possibly the victim of human trafficking.

The department’s Vice Unit took over the investigation and determined that the victim was contacted by suspect Bryan Anthony Scott, 26, through social media, police said. Scott encouraged the victim to travel to Fresno from Texas and promised her financial support.

The victim was trafficked on arrival and forced to commit acts of prostitution in the Bay Area, Central Coast and Fresno, where she was able to escape and call 911.

On March 5, Scott was contacted Emeryville Police in the Bay Area and arrested on an arrest warrant submitted by Fresno Police, officials reported. Scott was booked into the Alameda County Jail on charges of pimping, pandering and human trafficking.

The victim was rescued and referred to victim advocacy services where she is receiving long term trauma care at an undisclosed location.

Anyone with information regarding human trafficking is urged to contact Fresno Police Department’s Human Trafficking Hotline at 559-621-5950.