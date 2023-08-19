MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly attacking two people inside their home early Friday morning, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were stopped by students walking to school who said a man was attacking someone on Ailanthus Avenue.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found 33-year-old Benjamin Aguilar standing in the front yard holding a small wooden bat. The deputy gave several orders for Aguilar to drop the bat, but he did not respond.

When Aguilar finally dropped the bat, deputies say they attempted to detain him but he began to resist. The deputy then deployed their taser, which had little effect on Aguilar, and a physical altercation began.

Authorities say another deputy arrived on scene to assist and was able to help detain and arrest Aguilar.

Investigators determined Aguilar had assaulted two individuals inside the home. The two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Neither of the deputies was injured during the incident.