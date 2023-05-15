FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was wanted for domestic violence was barricaded inside an apartment for hours in northeast Fresno Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded to an apartment for a domestic violence call around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night near 9th and Bulldog Lane, across the street from Bulldog Stadium.

According to police, the victim was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend. The boyfriend then left the area after the assault. During the assault, police say there was mention of a weapon brandishing.

Around 1:30 a.m., Monday morning police say the suspect returned and barricaded himself inside the victim’s apartment. According to police, the victim was able to get out and contact the police, Officers say they responded and started negotiations, trying to get the suspect peacefully out of the apartment.

As a Fresno Police Department SWAT team arrived the suspect surrendered. Police say the suspect is a man in his 40s. There was a 17-year-old inside the apartment at the same time and was not injured.