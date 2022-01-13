Bank robbery reported in Clovis, suspect on the loose

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is on the loose following a bank robbery in Clovis, according to police.

Image from KSEE/KGPE photographer John Houghton

Officers were called to the Citibank at Shaw and Minnewawa avenues on Thursday afternoon following a report of a robbery at the site.

No injuries were reported and no weapon was reported.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, about 6 feet tall, between 140 and 150 pounds, with a thin build. Officers add that he was last seen wearing a dark blue or black wind breaker with a hood, a surgical mask, and blue jeans.