FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say, at around 1:15 p.m. a 911 call reported that a suspect wearing a mask and gloves walked into the Central Valley Community Bank at 8375 North Fresno Street.

According to the police report, the suspect approached the bank tellers said he had a gun and demanded money. Tellers provided him with an undisclosed amount of money, police say.

Authorities say the suspect fled the bank but they were able to locate him in the 300 block of West Teague where he was taken into custody by officers. Officials say they also recovered the evidence.

The amount of money and the suspect’s identity have not been officially announced. The incident remains under investigation.