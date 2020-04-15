Bakersfield police announce arrest on 1995 murder warrant

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A man who attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border at Nogales, Arizona, was arrested on a cold-case murder warrant from Bakersfield, California.

Police say 48-year-old Armando Lujan was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office in Santa Cruz County, Arizona, on March 17 on an outstanding warrant for a death that occurred in Bakersfield on Nov. 25, 1995.

Police say Lujan is believed responsible for intentionally striking victim Ramon Gardea with his vehicle after an altercation at a family gathering.

Lujan was brought to California on Tuesday and booked into the Kern County jail.

