CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been arrested after they stole hundreds of dollars worth of baby formula from a store in Clovis – and then crashed following a police chase, according to the city’s police department.

Officers say they answered a call just before 4 p.m. about a theft of around $700 worth of baby formula from a store in the area of Clovis Avenue and Shaw Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. They attempted to stop the car but were unable to. A few minutes later, the officers were told about a crash in the area of Clovis Avenue and Shields Avenue involving a vehicle similar to the one they were chasing.

When they arrived at the scene, the Clovis Police Department reported that the suspects had fled from the crashed car. With the assistance of the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to arrest the three suspects without incident.

No injuries were reported following the incident.