Avenal Police investigate double stabbing

AVENAL, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Avenal Police are investigating a double stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning during a fight.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Skyline Boulevard and Fourth Avenue during an altercation between two victims and several other people, said Police Chief Russell Stivers. The stabbings are believed to be gang-related.

One of the victims was airlifted to an area hospital while another was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Both victims were expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the stabbings are urged to call Avenal Police at 559-386-4444.

