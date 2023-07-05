AVENAL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mother was shot multiple times while holding a toddler at an Avenal home Tuesday night, according to the Avenal Police Department.

Police say around 10:10 p.m. they responded to a shooting in the 100 block of West Merced Street where they found a woman in her 40s who was stuck four times in the lower body.

When she was shot, investigators say she was holding her 2-year-old son who was not shot, but injured related to a fall. The toddler was sent to the hospital and was released overnight.

Detectives say at least two dozen shots were fired from multiple guns in front of the home and believe the mother was either in the front yard or street at the time of the shooting.

Investigators say the shooting is gang-related and though the woman herself is not a gang member, she was at a home with gang members and gang activity. It is unknown if the woman was the intended target.

The following morning, officers obtained and served a search warrant to a residence on Hydril and Armona Avenues where they say evidence was recovered leading them to a 17-year-old suspect.

Police say the teen was detained under suspicion of attempted murder and other pending felony charges as officers investigate further.