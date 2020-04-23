Authorities warning of investment games that turn out to be scams

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are warning of money investment games that turn out to be scams.

The scheme involves a group where each person pays an entry fee to join. The games are known as Circle Game, Mandala Game, Quarantine Game, or Blessing Loom games and are asking people to invest their money.

Authorities say as more people join, the original members are told they will receive payouts from the money of the new members promising an $800 return on a $100 investment.

Not only will you lose money, but officials also say this activity is illegal in the United States and many other countries.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know