Authorities warning of investment games that turn out to be scams

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are warning of money investment games that turn out to be scams.

The scheme involves a group where each person pays an entry fee to join. The games are known as Circle Game, Mandala Game, Quarantine Game, or Blessing Loom games and are asking people to invest their money.

Authorities say as more people join, the original members are told they will receive payouts from the money of the new members promising an $800 return on a $100 investment.

Not only will you lose money, but officials also say this activity is illegal in the United States and many other countries.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.