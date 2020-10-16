Authorities seek public’s help to find 22-year-old man wanted for multiple burglaries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find 22-year-old Christian Reyes of Fresno for multiple burglaries.

During the past year, authorities say his crimes were committed between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Reyes is known to be homeless and frequents the areas of Pinedale and Barstow, Marks avenues in northwest Fresno.

Authorities say Reyes is described as 5’6”, 170 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his right arm that reads, “RIP Gene.” He may often be seen riding BMX style bicycles.

Reyes is wanted by FCSO and the Fresno Police Department for multiple home burglaries, the theft of two vehicles, and attempting to break-in to a car.

Authorities say Reyes was last in jail on April 23 for a warrant related to a charge of

possessing a dagger but was released later that same day as part of California’s Emergency Zero Dollar Bail rule.

Anyone with additional information on Reyes’ whereabouts is asked to please

contact Detective Garrett Majors at (559) 600-8711.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.