Authorities seek public’s help in finding ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Exeter murder

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding an “armed and dangerous” man identified as the suspect in the January murder of an Exeter man, according to the Exeter Police Department.

On Jan. 22, officers responded to the area of Filbert Road and Maple Street around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim, Police Chief John Hall said.

Raymond Hernandez Sr., 58, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hernandez was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Hall said detectives have identified and obtained an arrest warrant for Kevin Raul Esquivel-Barrera, 21, for his involvement in the death of Hernandez.

Esquivel-Barrera is described as a Latino man, who is 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He has a tattoo of “Alexis” on the right side of his face along the jawline and a tattoo of three dots on the left side of his face near his left eye.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Esquivel-Barrera is asked to contact Sgt. Brett Inglehart or Detective Paul Walker at 559-733-6218 or 559-592-3103. Callers can remain anonymous.

Hall said anyone that sees Esquivel-Barrera is asked to call 911 and report his location. Residents should not attempt to contact the suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous.

