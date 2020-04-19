Authorities searching for suspects after breaking into Visalia business

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are searching for a suspect or multiple suspects after breaking into a business on Saturday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Authorities say they responded to the area at 2909 S. Mooney Blvd. at 4:05 p.m. for a report of a burglar alarm at the T-Shirts Club store.

When authorities arrived they say they discovered that an unknown suspect(s) had made entry to the business after smashing a window.

The suspect(s) fled with an undetermined amount of property.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (559) 713-4738.

