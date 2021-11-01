Authorities searching for masked suspect in Merced bank robbery

Photo of the suspect provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED. Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank last week.

On Wednesday, October 27, police say a masked suspect was caught on camera stealing an undisclosed amount of money from a PNC Bank location on G Street.

Photos from a surveillance camera show the suspect wearing a turquoise sweatshirt, a black hat, and a light-colored mask over their face.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712.