Authorities searching for man accused of robbing Ivanhoe smoke shop at gunpoint

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is now underway for a man accused of robbing a smokeshop at gunpoint in Ivanhoe on Saturday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the A & J Smoke Shop near Road 160 and Jasmine Avenue for an armed robbery.

Witnesses reportedly told deputies that a man had walked into the business, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash.

After stealing the money, deputies say the suspect got into a dark-colored 4-door sedan and left the area.

A description of the suspect has not been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Detective R. Hebrard or Sgt. D. Holguin at (559) 802-9572, or (559) 733-6218.

