Authorities searching for hit-and-run driver who killed man in Selma

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities were searching for a suspect who hit and killed a man on Monday night, the Selma Police Department said Tuesday.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Floral and Highland avenues for a person down in the intersection.

Upon arrival, they located the man unresponsive in the southbound lanes of Highland Avenue. A short time later he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The victim was a 70-year-old man wearing dark clothes.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, police said. Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark, 4-door sedan.

The investigation showed that the victim was not struck in the intersection but had been dragged there by the vehicle, police said.

Detectives are following up with witnesses from the scene as well as checking for video from businesses in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Alejandro Alvarez at the Police at 559-896-2525.

