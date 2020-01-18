Man arrested after casing several cars and church in Visalia, PD says

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department said a man is in custody after a witness reported male suspects casing several cars and church Friday morning in Visalia.

The church is located in the 500 block. of N Veile Drive.

When officers responded to the location they found a vehicle occupied by one of the suspects.

He was identified as 34-year-old, Kenneth Ray Johnson.

As the officer was providing the plate to dispatch, Johnson started the vehicle and reversed out of the parking spot towards the officer.

The officer says the suspect collided with the patrol vehicle and had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The suspect led authorities on a chase where he later abandoned the car near Lovers Lane and St. Johns and attempted to flee on a bicycle, say authorities.

Officers say the suspect’s vehicle was stolen. Burglary tools and narcotics were found inside.

Johnson was booked on multiple charges including a parole violation.

