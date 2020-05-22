Authorities remove about $6M of marijuana plants in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities in Kings County have removed approximately $6M worth of marijuana over the past few weeks.

Deputies say they have conducted the removal of illegal marijuana grows in seven locations throughout the county.

As a result of the search warrant, the sheriff’s office says 20 suspects were arrested for multiple charges including possession of stolen property, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, assaulting a peace officer, misdemeanor charges of cultivation of marijuana, sales of marijuana, resisting arrest and Kings County ordinance violations.

Three firearms were also seized including one illegal assault rifle, one stolen shotgun (with six high capacity magazines), as well as the short-barreled shotgun.









Approximately 5,500 marijuana plants were seized during the operations. The total weight of the marijuana seized was over 4 tons, according to authorities.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office’s Rural Crime Unit says they would like to ask all Kings County residents to contact them if they have information regarding illegal marijuana grows.

