Authorities recover 300 parcels stolen by Visalia delivery driver

(Left to Right) Francisco “Daniel” Flores, 25, and 300 parcels recovered by authorities. (Visalia Police)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A total of 300 parcels were recovered Thursday after they were stolen by a Visalia delivery driver beginning in March, according to the Visalia Police Department.

In early May, officers received a report of a parcel delivery driver possibly stealing packages he was supposed to deliver to area residents, said Sgt. Celestina Sanchez. Detectives identified the suspect as Francisco “Daniel” Flores, 25, a contracted delivery driver with On Trac, a regional shipping company with a warehouse in Visalia.

Detectives learned Flores’ delivery route was between Squaw Valley and Visalia.

The suspect was marking dozens of customer packages as “delivered” and then keeping the merchandise, Sanchez said. The majority of these thefts began in March.

Officers served two search warrants at residences in the rural Tulare County town of Poplar, just west of Porterville. Many of the packages were already opened and had its contents removed.

The packages will be returned to On Trac.

Flores was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on a charge of felony embezzlement.

Any inquiries regarding undelivered packages can be directed to On Trac at 866-406-2300 or visit On Trac’s website.

