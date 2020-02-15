Authorities on lookout for Mariposa County man wanted for attempted murder

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are on the lookout for a Mariposa County man wanted for attempted murder.

Jeron Daniel Roberts, 41, was involved in a physical fight in the Greeley Hill area on Friday at 3:45 p.m., according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Roberts shot the victim during the altercation.

Roberts fled the scene in a 2000 dark blue Jeep Cherokee with California plate number 7CDF496.

(Courtesy of the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are not sure where Roberts fled but report he does have family in the Modesto area.

Roberts is currently on active parole with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Roberts is considered armed and dangerous, the Sheriff’s Office said. He suffers from mental illness and has gang affiliations.

Deputies ask that if you locate or see Roberts to not attempt to contact him and instead call 911 immediately.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with their condition unknown, the Sheriff’s Office said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.