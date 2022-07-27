FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The homicide unit of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect responsible for the shooting and killing of 14-year-old Araceli Gutierrez from Orange Cove, authorities say.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this suspect also shot and injured her boyfriend, a 19-year-old resident of Del Rey. He is in the hospital in serious condition but expected to survive, doctors say.

Officials say that on Tuesday, around 3:00 a.m., Orange Cove Police officers responded to shots fired at an apartment complex on the 500 block of 8th Street in Orange Cove. When they got to the scene, officers found the two victims who were taken to the hospital – but Araceli Gutierrez died of her injuries.

The investigation was taken over by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say that one person confronted the couple and fired multiple shots at them. Investigators say that for now the motive has not been determined and if there was a relationship between the suspect and the victims. They are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jesse Gloria (559) 600-8217.