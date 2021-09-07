Authorities investigating shooting near Farmersville

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating after someone was shot near Farmersville on Tuesday evening.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the area of Highway 198 and Road 156 around 5:30 p.m. for a shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the condition of the person who was shot but says homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident.

No other details have been released by authorities about the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-773-6218.