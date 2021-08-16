Authorities investigating shooting in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway in Kingsburg after a person was shot on Monday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9 p.m., Kingsburg Police officers responded to the area of 18th Avenue and Sierra Street after several people called 9-1-1 to report hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not being released by authorities at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation and detectives currently have the area taped off as they search for evidence.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown and no details have been provided about the suspect.

Deputies have not yet released the age or gender of the person who was shot.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.