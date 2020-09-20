Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno Police officer shot a 28-year-old man after he reached for a gun from his waistband in southeast Fresno Saturday night.

Fresno Police deputy chief Michael Reid said dispatch received a 911 call around 8:00 p.m. from inside the Super 7 gas and liquor store at the corner of Maple and Belmont avenues.

The caller said a man with a tank top shirt pointed a gun at another person in the parking lot, Reid said.

When officers arrived, the man had taken his shirt off and noticed a black object in his waistband. Reid said officers determined it was a gun and ordered him not to touch it.

Despite telling him not to, Reid said the man reached for his gun, prompting an officer to fire.

The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is reported to be stable.

Reid said the officers had their body cameras on. Investigators will be on scene for the next several hours looking for more evidence. Reid said they will be looking for surveillance video in the area.

The investigation is on going.

