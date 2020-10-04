Authorities investigating drive-by shooting that killed a 46-year-old man in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a 46-year-old man in southeast Fresno Friday night.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Barton and Wahington avenues at around 10:00 p.m. for a call of a victim of a shooting.

When the officers arrived at the scene they found a dead 46-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

A woman who was with the victim told police they were walking on the sidewalk when a blue vehicle occupied by men approached and yelled at the victim, firing rounds in their direction shortly after.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle and have not been identified, the investigation is ongoing.

No other injuries were reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.